MEGA International along with its distinguished customer NATS, will speak at the Gartner Enterprise Architecture Technology Innovation Summit in London, UK taking place May 22-23.

The conference brings together enterprise architects, CTOs, EA strategy leaders, and EA innovation leaders to examine best practices and tools for delivering expected business outcomes, digital business evolution, and transformation.

NATS, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services, will speak to attendees about the role MEGA's HOPEX platform plays in their Architecture Framework, which enables the essential operation and technology changes that support both NATS and the European Air Traffic Management regulations.

Each year NATS handles 2.4 million flights and 250 million passengers in the UK airspace. In addition to providing services to 14 UK airports, managing all UK upper airspace, and providing air traffic management services around the world, NATS must also maintain a sustainable aviation industry in the region.

"We are very proud that MEGA is an integral part of European air traffic control designs supporting the safe and environmentally friendly expansion of air transport," remarked Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA.

For more than 20 years, MEGA's solutions have helped businesses and government agencies get the visibility they need into their business and IT portfolio. MEGA's HOPEX platform guides organizations through business and IT transformation while reducing the risk of failure. Companies can leverage this collaborative platform to tackle challenges like application rationalization and IT modernization.

MEGA has long been recognized by industry experts and analysts for its innovative software solutions. Gartner has named MEGA as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools reports for nine years in a row. MEGA is also sponsoring the US Gartner Enterprise Architecture Technology Innovation Summit from June 11-12.

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

