AgileCraft today announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools. This report evaluated 11 total vendors and AgileCraft was among those vendors in the quadrant. AgileCraft was positioned furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis. The evaluation criteria for completeness of vision included market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

According to the report, "Enterprise-scale agile adoption continues to grow, driving evolution in the market for planning and management. Application leaders looking to facilitate coordination and collaboration while enabling insight into their organizations' flow of work should consider enterprise agile planning tools."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Visionary in our first inclusion in a Gartner Magic Quadrant. To us, this is truly an honor to be shared with our amazing customers, partners, and team," said Steve Elliott, CEO of AgileCraft. "The Enterprise Agile Planning tools market has matured rapidly. Modern organizations need to enable a lean mindset to deliver true enterprise-wide agility that focuses on outcomes, not outputs. Our mission is to improve their ability to maximize value creation by rapidly adapting to competitive threats and digital disruption. Our unique ability to connect the business, technology and customer needs with real time visibility and feedback loops is key to enabling agile at scale."

AgileCraft recently introduced Pegasus, the world's first artificial intelligence platform to be fully integrated into Scaled Agile. Pegasus will complement and enhance AgileCraft's existing analytics and big data forecast models. AgileCraft is the first platform to bring together a strategic and operational system of record that converts all work to dollars and time. With Pegasus, AgileCraft will take advantage of the resident data-linking strategy, finance, value and operations to drive additional analytics and speed value from strategy to deployment.

About AgileCraft

AgileCraft delivers the most comprehensive software solution available for scaling agile to the enterprise. AgileCraft transforms the way organizations enable and manage agile productivity across their enterprise, portfolios, programs and teams by aligning business strategy with technical execution. The AgileCraft platform combines sophisticated planning, analysis, forecasting and visualization with robust, multi-level collaboration and management. Designed to be open, the AgileCraft platform complements and extends existing agile tools, methods and processes and can be deployed through the cloud or on premise. AgileCraft customers get the best agile solution on the market and benefit from a platform that is specifically designed to scale enterprise wide.

