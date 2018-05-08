TrueCommerce Announces Unified Commerce Suite

PITTSBURGH, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced a cloud-based Unified Commerce Suite that provides multichannel merchants with Product Information Management (PIM) functionality and next generation B2B/B2C e-Commerce capabilities in one offering. A component of the TrueCommerce Foundry platform, the suite enables organizations to convert visitors into buyers by delivering consistent content, in real time, while offering a versatile toolset to capture, consolidate and exchange transactional data.

"To win in today's omni-channel retail environment, merchants must deliver compelling, consistent content that converts visitors into buyers," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "But the process doesn't stop there: to successfully complete the transaction and execute flawless delivery, retailers need full control over their transactional data. TrueCommerce addresses this issue with a solution that supports a whole commerce ecosystem by connecting the entire retailer network, digital marketplaces, online storefronts and internal business systems."

The TrueCommerce Unified Commerce Suite core benefits include:

Increases conversions by sourcing, validating, enriching and publishing syndicated content across all channels

Enables Value Chain Collaboration: empowers brands and retailers to easily share product content, removing barriers for optimizing collaboration and value creation

Allows customers to place orders anytime, from anywhere, using any device

Quotes accurate shipping costs to customers during the order process

Uses Artificial Intelligence to determine the best location from which to fulfill an order

TrueCommerce Foundry is a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. The new offering revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The platform leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

