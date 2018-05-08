Oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy has been informed by Sacgasco, the operator of the Dempsey 1-15 well in the Sacramento Basin, onshore California, that flow-testing of the Dempsey 1-15 well from the field level Kione Zone has produced a commercial gas flow rate of one million cubic feet of gas. The AIM-traded firm has a 30% working interest in the Dempsey 1-15 well. It said the flow rate was "very encouraging", as it was water-free natural gas flowing through a 12/64" choke with ...

