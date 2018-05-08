AstraZeneca has agreed a $538m deal to license-out the sale of its Seroquel schizophrenia and bipolar treatment and separately has been boosted by an approval of its Lynparza cancer treatment from European regulators. The European Medicines Agency has approved Lynparza 300mg tablets to be taken twice daily for use as a maintenance therapy for women with platinum-sensitive ovarian, fallopian tube or peritoneal cancer, regardless of BRCA status. Dave Fredrickson, head of Astra's oncology business, ...

