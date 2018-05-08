sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,426 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2ASGR ISIN: GB00BDHDTH21 Ticker-Symbol: TS4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC0,4260,00 %