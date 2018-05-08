Industrial output in the euro area's largest economy edged past economists' forecasts in March, led by a stronger production of capital goods, but stagnated quarter-on-quarter. According to the Federal Office of Statistics, total industrial output was higher by 1.0% month-on-month in March (consensus: 0.8%) , thanks to a 2.6% jump capital goods production. Consumer goods production also rose, increasing by 1.1% versus February, as did that of the Energy and Construction sectors, which sported ...

