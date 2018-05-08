Germany's trade surplus widened in March as exports to other euro area countries picked-up, offsetting a decline in sales outside the bloc. The country's foreign trade surplus in goods increased from 19.4bn in February to 22.0bn for March, according to the Federal Office of Statistics. Exports were 1.7% stronger versus February in calendar and seasonaly adjsted terms, reaching 109.3bn, while imports fell by 0.9% to 87.3bn. Yet while sales of goods to other Eurozone countries jumped 4.4% ...

