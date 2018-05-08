Advantego Corporation: Advantego Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement with Angel Investors Network

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Angel Investors Network (AIN), a privately-held company based in Escondido, CA, to market their Mastermind Investment Club as well as to provide an array of financial communications services for growth company owners and interested investors.

Advantego excels in digital communications and enterprise software services to businesses and consumers nationwide. Angel Investors Network provides investors with opportunities to participate in the buying and selling of businesses, making equity investments and providing debt financing to businesses with the dual objectives of managing risk while creating wealth.

'Both companies believe that there is true synergism in combing the talents and technologies of both companies to provide services that would be difficult to duplicate in the marketplace for private investors and small private or public companies to affordably replicate anywhere,' Advantego CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson pointed out.

'We have reviewed several of Advantego's recently-announced strategic partnerships this year, and plan to unveil more details about our relationship at our upcoming Mastermind Investment Club financial conference to be held in Las Vegas, NV on July 14-15 at Bally's Hotel,' according to AIN partner Jeff Chatfield.

AIN will leverage Advantego.TV services to complement and promoted their Mastermind Investment Club sponsors and speakers, who will focus on free enterprise and capitalism topics, such as: deal flow, capital formation, investment strategies, consulting, marketing and management.

This Strategic Partnership Agreement is for one year with automatic annual extensions, unless cancelled, and is expected to be followed by a comprehensive agreement regarding marketing and pricing, among other matters.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are provided through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary 'Intelligent Solution Platform.' This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates 'best in class,' third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that significantly enhances internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

ABOUT ANGEL INVESTORS NETWORK (AIN)

AIN combines the talents of major investors, marketing strategists, management experts and financial advisors to work with target entrepreneurs in increasing their success as business owners. The organization's experts in investment banking, angel investing, marketing and management also work with select lawyers and accountants to provide channels of communication for high net worth investors to review growth company opportunities that might otherwise escape their attention. Website: www.angelnetwork.com and www.mastermindic.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as 'may,' 'will,' "expects,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'believes,' 'outlook' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

