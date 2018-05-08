Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Bridget Guerin as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 8 May 2018.

Mrs Guerin has spent 33 years in the investment industry. She has held senior positions at Ivory & Sime and Schroders. She was also managing director of Matrix Money Management Limited where she was responsible for a potfolio of VCTs, hedge funds and UCITs funds. Since 2011, Mrs Guerin has been a non-executive director on a number of different boards including Charles Stanley PLC, a wealth manager, Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC, Schroder Income Growth fund PLC and three CTA hedge funds managed by Cantab Capital Partners (now part of GAM).

Mrs Guerin does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 May 2018