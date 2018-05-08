Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Announces Election of Dr. Anthony Santelli to its Board of Directors and the Appointment of Gerry David as Chairman of the Board

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM) (the "Company") announced today that Dr. Anthony Santelli II (53) has been formally elected to fill an open seat on the Board of Directors by unanimous vote. In the same Board meeting Chairman and CEO Daniel de Liege nominated Board Member Gerry to take over the Chairmanship of the Company's Board. The motion passed by unanimous vote and Mr. David accepted the appointment. Mr. de Liege said, "Dr. Santelli brings much needed expertise in small cap funding and finance to our Board and with Gerry David at the helm of the Board we are in a much better position to grow and attract the right mix of individuals and institutions."

Dr. Santelli has managed money for 18 years and is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AES Capital, a hybrid venture capital-hedge fund management company. Dr. Santelli is an entrepreneur who has started or helped finance various private companies and micro-cap publicly traded companies concentrating in the mining and energy fields. Previously, he was on the Board of Directors of American Manganese (AMY.V), and was the CFO of Haber, Inc. From 1987-1990, he was a Senior Management Systems Consultant at Andersen Consulting, now called Accenture.

Dr. Santelli received his Ph.D. in economics from George Mason University (1998) and has a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Cornell University (1987). He had taught economics and finance at Union College prior to creating AES Capital.

For the first time in its young history the Company has an active Board with a solid mix of outside Board members that possess the skills and experience to assist in bringing this Company to the next level. At the most recent Board meeting additional controls and procedures were implemented in order to assist management in the day to day operations and to give the Board real oversight and control.

About Alliance Bio-Products, Inc.

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida, via its affiliate Carbolosic, LLC. Carbolosic holds the exclusive, worldwide license to four (4) issued patents and sixteen (16) filed and pending patents revolving around the core CTS (cellulose to sugar) technology. ALLM also holds the exclusive CTS rights to North America (Canada, US, and Mexico) and Africa.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material into sugars and other products in a matter of minutes with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure or hazardous materials of any kind. The CTS process when used in the production of Ethanol is clean, less expensive to build and operate than traditional ethanol plants or other cellulose ethanol technologies and is completely environmentally friendly.

Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

