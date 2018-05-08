

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp.(COF) announced the sale of about $17 Billion of first and second lien mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG. The company expects to complete the transaction and record a gain in the second quarter of 2018. The company had previously announced that it ceased new originations of residential mortgages and home equity loan products.



As a result of the portfolio sale, the company now expects to resume repurchasing shares of common stock through the end of the second quarter of 2018 under its existing board authorization.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX