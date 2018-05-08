ZEDRA Announces Acquisition of Quaestum Corporate Management Ltd. in Malta

LONDON and ST. JULIAN's, Malta, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition expands ZEDRA's global presence to 15 offices following a rapid growth progress since its launch in 2016

ZEDRA the global independent specialist in Trust, Corporate and Fund services has acquired Quaestum Corporate Management Ltd., the independent corporate management firm based in Malta, subject to further regulatory approval.

The acquisition will add value to Quaestum's existing client base through ZEDRA's global outreach, widespread network and broad range of services, dedicated to providing bespoke management solutions to international entrepreneurs and corporations across a wide spectrum of services, including tax planning, asset protection, estate planning as well as marine and aviation.

Quaestum is an independent fiduciary services firm employing a select team of industry professionals with a vast experience in different areas of consultancy and financial services. Founded in 2012, the firm will be merged into ZEDRA's increasing network of global jurisdictions, which currently stands at 13, including Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, Miami, the UK and Switzerland.

Malta is internationally recognised as a jurisdiction providing excellence in financial services. The Maltese legal, corporate and regulatory environment offers as wide range of legal structures, commercial and financial legislation and a cutting edge regulatory framework that can be used by international clients to facilitate their global business transactions.

The current Management of Quaestum, will remain on board, bringing to ZEDRA a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience within the Maltese market to strategically further enhance ZEDRA Group's Maltese capabilities in the near future.

Jan Stockhausen, who will assume the role of Managing Director, ZEDRA Malta, has extensive knowledge and understanding of the Maltese market. It is with this experience that he will assist ZEDRA to strategically build on its present service offerings in Malta going forward.

"Joining forces with a company who shares our philosophy was my top priority," says Jan Stockhausen. "Like ZEDRA, Quaestum has a solid reputation for providing straight forward, results-driven advice for our clients. Therefore, I am delighted that together we will work to ensure the very best for those whom we are here to serve."

Niels Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, ZEDRA, commented: "Malta is now firmly established as a widely respected and highly attractive business environment for our industry. Legal and accounting expertise is well developed, all the major international legal and accounting practices have a presence there and the labour force is widely regarded as one of the most skilled and versatile in Europe, offering well trained, multilingual specialised and administrative staff. As a result, we regard Malta as a key element in our strategy to be able to offer clients a truly global range of corporate services and wealth planning solutions".

"This important acquisition represents a significant step in expanding our footprint, capability and client service," says Ivo Hemelraad, Group Director Corporate, Funds & Legal. "Our business is well positioned to capitalise on many attractive growth opportunities within the region and are very confident this acquisition will further enhance the full range of services we already have to offer, including marine and aviation".

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world.

ZEDRA's 500 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

