

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of leading Senate Democrats sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday calling on the president to remain in the nuclear agreement with Iran.



The group of Democrats led by Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., noted the U.S. intelligence community and allies have determined that Iran has upheld its commitments under the agreement.



'As long as Iran continues to abide by these restrictions, we strongly urge you uphold U.S. obligations as well,' the senators wrote.



They added, 'Failing to do so would not only profoundly undercut our relationship with key partners and allies, but would severely damage global nonproliferation efforts.'



The Democrats said that if the U.S. withdraws from the deal, Iran could either remain in the agreement and seek to isolate the U.S. from its closest partners or resume its nuclear activities.



'Either scenario would be detrimental to our national security interests,' the senators wrote.



The senators said they continue to support strong measures to counter destabilizing and troubling actions by Iran but argued withdrawing from the agreement would be a 'major strategic mistake.'



Instead, the Democrats urged Trump to work with partners and allies to address Iran's malign activities while preserving and building upon the strict nuclear limitations of the deal.



In addition to Feinstein, the letter was signed by Senators Jack Reed, D-R.I., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Mark Warner, D-Virg., Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Tom Carper, D-Del., Tom Udall, D-N.M., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.



The letter from the Democratic senators came after Trump indicated in a post on Twitter that he plans to announce his decision on the Iran deal at 2 pm ET.



