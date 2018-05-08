Global Construction Adhesives Market to Register Revenue CAGR of 5.5% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Construction Adhesives Marketby Type (Acrylic,Polyvinyl Acetate, Epoxy, and Others),Technology, Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global construction adhesives market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 49 Bn, which is expected to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/marketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



Construction adhesives are used to bond various construction materials with each other, and are also used as raw material in construction industry. Increasing usage of construction adhesives in construction of commercial, industrial, and residential buildings in various countries globally is a major factor driving growth of the global construction adhesives market.

Request for Free Sample Report Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/construction-adhesives-market/request-sample/

Global Construction Adhesives Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global construction adhesives market are increasing demand for construction adhesives from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding use of eco-friendly construction products is projected to drive demand for the global construction adhesives market.

Rising demand for use of eco-friendly products in construction adhesives, owing to stringent government rules the manufacturing cost increases, which is projected to hamper growth of the market. In addition, solvent-based adhesives such as resins, vinyl acetate, rubber, and others have a tendency to react with nitrogen oxide present in the atmosphere to form ozone, it is likely to increase risk of diseases such as respiratory ailments.

Development of efficient, durable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly products, with a wide range of end-use applications, is expected to create potential opportunities for new players and existing in the global construction adhesives market in near future. In addition, development of cost effective tools with advanced technologies is estimated to create multiple opportunities for players in the global construction adhesives market.

Global Construction Adhesives Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global construction adhesives market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global construction adhesives market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Global Construction Adhesives Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. The type segment includes acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, and others. The technology segment includes water-based, solvent-based, and others. The application segment includes residential, industrial, and commercial. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The Acrylic segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

ByTechnology: The water-based segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.5%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the technology segments.

By Application: The residential segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global construction adhesives market in 2017, and is expected to record CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

Browse Complete Report's Table of Content Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/construction-adhesives-market/

Global Construction Adhesives Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global construction adhesives market includes profiles of major companies such as H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Bostik SA (Arkema Group), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Jowat SE, Dymax Corporation, and Avery Dennison Corporation.

The Global Construction Adhesives Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction adhesives market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Construction Aggregates Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/construction-aggregates-market/

Construction Coatings Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/construction-coatings-market/

Construction Lubricants Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/construction-lubricants-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Like us on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow on Google+:https://plus.google.com/u/0/+MarketResearchBiz



Contact Us:

Lawrence John

Prudour Pvt. Ltd.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID:inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876





Website:https://marketresearch.biz