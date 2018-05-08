The "Aviation Lubricant Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricant Additives), End User (OEM, MRO), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe), Technology, Aviation Type, Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aviation lubricant market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.03 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft orders due to the rising passenger traffic across the globe. Increasing focus on enhanced efficiency of aircraft systems is also influencing the growth of the aviation lubricant market.
Major players in the aviation lubricant market are Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and TOTAL (France). Major strategies undertaken by various companies include new product developments and contracts.
Segmentation Analysis
- Based on type, the engine oil segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the development of advanced aircraft engines and growth in the commercial aircraft fleets.
- Based on technology, the synthetic segment of the aviation lubricant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced lubricants to enhance the performance of an aircraft.
- Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.
- Based on end user, the MRO segment of the aviation lubricant is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors.
- Based on application, the engine segment of the aviation lubricant is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of the engine segment can be attributed to the increase in the use of specialized and advanced lubricants in this segment.
- Based on geography, North America is estimated to lead the global aviation lubricant market in 2017. Major commercial and military aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Lockheed Martin (US) are based in North America. Also, the region has the largest aircraft fleet in the world, and therefore generate a high demand for aviation lubricant products.
