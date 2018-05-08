

The Board announces that on 8 May 2018 2,071,401 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 75.0p per share.



Application has been made for the admission of the 2,071,401 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities.



Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 176,505,430 Ordinary Shares in issue.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8109



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX