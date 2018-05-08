Next Generation Monet Undersea Cable Now Fully Operational

Intercontinental submarine cable between the United States and Brazil comes online providing high volume, high speed commercial connectivity services

CHICAGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Algar Telecom (Brazil), Angola Cables (Angola), Antel (Uruguay), Alphabet, Inc. (Google) has announced that the 10, 556km Monet Cable System connecting Boca Raton, Florida to both Fortaleza and Santos, Brazil is complete, establishing an advanced digital gateway between the US and Brazil able to deliver more than 64 Tbps of capacity.

The Monet Submarine Cable System, designed and built on the SubCom Open Cables concept, incorporates leading edge submarine technology provides exceptional bandwidth design capacity and vastly improved internet latency performance.

The introduction of commercial traffic and services via the undersea cable will improve current connectivity needs between Latin America and the US and offers a powerful platform and stable backbone to accommodate increased capacity demands in the future.

Antonio Nunes, chairperson of the Monet Executive Committee said, "The completion of the Monet submarine cable system is an extremely significant milestone for the market, by bringing a new generation of technology, in submarine cables, capable of facing the new challenge of digital evolution. The effort to bring this submarine cable to service with direct and low-latency connections will bring real benefits to the economies of the regions. The digital wave opens new horizons and business opportunities, many of them unknown at this time. The Monet will guarantee the contribution to the development and growth of wellbeing."

Monet Submarine Cable Facts

The Monet Cable System is owned by Algar Telecom (a Brazilian telecom company and ISP), Angola Cables (an Angolan telecom company operating in the wholesale market), ANTEL (the Uruguayan telecom company) and Google (a global technology company).

Monet will feature the latest high-quality 6-fiber-pair cable and optical transmission technologies, with an initial design capacity of greater than or equal to 64Tb/s (100Gb/s x 100 wavelengths x 6 fiber-pairs).

Shore landings for the Monet Cable included Boca Raton, FL as well as Fortaleza and Santos, Brazil

About the Companies

Algar Telecom is a leading Brazilian Telecommunications Company. It offers landline and mobile telephony, broadband Internet access (3G, 4G and ADSL), data communications, cable television, IT solutions, national and international long distance services. For more information, visit http://www.algartelecom.com.br/.

Angola Cables is an Angolan telecommunications multinational, operating in the wholesale market. Owner of a large international submarine cable network in the Atlantic, operate two datacenters. It is one of the largest shareholders of WACS (West Africa Cable System) providing services to the sub-Saharan region, thus becoming one of the important wholesale IP providers in the region. Its main projects SACS will be the first south transatlantic cable system connecting Brazil to Angola.

Angola Cables' goal is to transform Angola into one of the leading telecommunication hubs on the African continent and supporting the development of the broadband in the northeast region of Brazil. We are changing the existing IP transit configuration of the world.

For more information: www.angolacables.co.ao.

Antel is the Uruguayan state owned Telecommunications Company, which has a strong commitment to universalize broadband access and has taken firm steps to eliminate the digital gap, one of which is the current deployment of a nationwide fiber optic network. Antel currently provides Internet connectivity to a total of 78% of households across the country with more than 68% of those having fiber optic access. Antel was the first company in Latin America to provide customers with LTE technology and holds the third place in terms of mobile broadband speed in the Americas. The brand new Tier III Datacenter, strategically located between Argentina and Brazil, will complement Monet System and position Antel as a regional connectivity and cloud services provider. For more information, visit: www.antel.com.uy.

