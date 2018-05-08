Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Flocculants and Coagulants Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Flocculants and Coagulants and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the chemicals categoryanalyzes the current growth drivers and the best negotiation levers to help the buyers achieve substantial cost-savings. This procurement report also covers the category spend from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005817/en/

Flocculants and Coagulants Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In the flocculants and coagulants market, engaging with the suppliers who offer tailored solutions is one of the procurement best practices which helps the buyers achieve cost-saving opportunities," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the growth of end-user segments such as the mining industry will further drive the growth of the market," added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for flocculants and coagulants.

The growth of end-user industries such as pulp and paper, oil and gas, textile, and metals and minerals

The growth of water-intensive nature of the oil and gas and mining industries

The rising demand for inorganic coagulants such as aluminum sulfate and poly aluminum chloride

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Flocculants and coagulants supply market analysis

As the buyers are utmost concerned about the quality in the products offered, it becomes essential for the buyers to collaborate with the suppliers who ensure consistency in the quality of the products.

Want to know more? Request a free sample report

Category management strategies for flocculants and coagulants

In the flocculants and coagulants market, the buyers need to ensure a continuous supply of products. This can only be achieved by maintaining inventory levels. So, the buyers in the market should engage with the suppliers who offered streamlined IT process.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Nano-Metal Oxides Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Isocyanates Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Oilfield Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fatty Acids Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005817/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com