Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces Alberto Galván Lopez as VP of Business Development for Latin America

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI), a holding company, is pleased to announce Alberto Galván Lopez as Vice President of Business Development for Latin America.

Mr. Galván Lopez brings extensive Fintech and executive banking expertise implementing point-of-sale (POS) and electronic payment systems, banking operations, fraud prevention and investigations, information security. He is well-known in the Latin American finance community as an accomplished financial and banking expert through his experience with companies such as Santander Bank, Citi-Banamex, Invex Bank, ABC Capital and Banco Azteca.

Mr. Galván has served as the Subdirector on Payment Methods and Electronic Banking Board with the Association of Mexico Banks (ABM) where he was responsible for negotiating and coordinating directives from the Central Bank of Mexico with 45 member banks and other governmental bodies. Alberto was also responsible for the development and implementation of multiple, traditional web based and mobile platforms as well as electronic payment methods from user interfaces to back-end infrastructure. Mr. Galván's technical expertise and delivery results within Latin American communities combined with his knowledge of Mexican trends provide an excellent foundation to create and deliver an effective strategic expansion plan.

Mr Galván Lopez is the architect behind MYPAY. It was created as an innovative POS Banking and Financial Service, smartphone banking and bill payment solution that removes obstacles to financial services currently faced by the majority of the population in LATAM. The MYPAY platform provides competitive technology tools to underserved markets including the unbanked and small businesses like grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores, etc.

Mr. Galván Lopez provides an ideal fit with Full Alliance's leadership needs in the finance, technology, and banking sectors given our recent acquisitions.

Sincerely,

Jacob Thomas

Chairman / CEO

Contact: InvestorRelations@FullAlliance.com

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with varied interests in banking and point-of-sale (POS) technology, financial services, real estate, nutraceuticals and computer software development. Full Alliance Group provides investment capital, modern business practices, and best-in-class management to assist growing companies to reach their greatest potential.

