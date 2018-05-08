Futurition | Santa Fe Converges Art, Science & Technology in Boundary-breaking Festivals and Event Series June 7-24

First-of-its-kind Event Brings Together Top Global Scientific Minds and Emerging Media Artists

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / From June 7th to the 24th, a first-ever series of festivals and events merging art, media, science and technology in Santa Fe, New Mexico, will redefine what it means to be 'The City Different.' Futurition|Santa Fe will bring together emerging media artists and leading scientists from around the world to challenge our perception of reality, explore the realms of possibility and give us an experiential taste of the future - on this planet and beyond.



Marpi and his 'Aquarium' installation

Futurition|Santa Fe is anchored by the Currents New Media Festival and the Santa Fe Institute's first annual InterPlanetary Festival, and will include exhibits and performances at numerous leading Santa Fe galleries and art institutions, including form & concept, the Thoma Foundation's Art House, Axle Contemporary and Meow Wolf. Most events, appropriate for all ages, are free to the public and take place in the Santa Fe Railyard, which is also a partner in Futurition|Santa Fe (for more information on events, exhibits, locations and entrance fees, visit santafefuturition.com).

'Futurition|Santa Fe will stretch your imagination and challenge your notions about what is possible,' said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber. 'From stepping into a virtual reality art experience to viewing experiential documentaries to hearing predictions from leaders in space exploration, this far-ranging program is destined to blow minds - and blow open theories about the future. Put on through the collaboration of seven of Santa Fe's leading organizations in art, science, and technology, this festival of the future will become a can't-miss event for Santa Fe, and for anyone who wants to experience the leading edge of art and science.'

Among many other things, visitors to Futurition|Santa Fe events can experience art that spans interactive, augmented and virtual realities, exploring a rich range of artificial ecosystems and identities, and examine the possibilities and challenges of an interplanetary existence.

Futurition|Santa Fe opens June 7 with the Santa Fe Institute's InterPlanetary Festival, a two-day exploration into human ingenuity, innovation and technology around space exploration. The event combines lectures and discussions from leading 'spacerati' including Cory Doctorow, Sasha Samochina and Martine Rothblatt, with a range of interplanetary-related activities spanning the weekend. Concurrent with the expo, participants can enjoy open-air concerts from Ozomatli and DJ/VJ Max Cooper, sample food and drink, explore maker spaces and citizen science projects, and join in games centered on Interplanetary topics.



The InterPlanetary Festival at the Santa Fe Railyard

On June 8, the Currents New Media Festival, now in its ninth year, launches within Futurition|Santa Fe, showcasing boundary-breaking artists from the worlds of interactive art installations, multimedia performance, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, video, animation, app projects, and experimental documentaries. From more than 580 projects submitted from artists globally, the 90 most innovative works will be showcased in and around the Santa Fe Railyard through June 24.

Other Select Partner Exhibits and Events

From May 25-July 21, form & concept will present Inner Orbit, an exhibition of contemporary artists from across the U.S. who will present their interpretations of how the night sky reveals countless overlapping mythologies among its densely layered cultural landscape. Visitors will find out how fortune tellers, sailors, writers, architects and artists have all projected profound meaning into the cosmos - tying earthly events to the movements of heavenly bodies.

Beginning June 7 and offered during select weekend times throughout June, Axle Contemporary invites visitors to experience a premiere a multi-sensory perceptual ride: Auger's Iris. Housed in a 1970s aluminum stepvan, Iris merges rhythmic sound, pulsating light and cymatic resonance, inducing somatic experience beyond the boundaries of the mind and providing a glimpse of the infinite universe within the human brain.

Opening June 15 with a reception from 5:00-7:00pm and featuring a pre-event discussion from exhibit curator Kelani Nichole on June 10, Art House will feature TRANSFER Download, a virtual exhibition of artists exploring simulation, algorithm, procedural animation and online practice. With multiple artworks installed in one hyperspace, a hyperlinked display allows viewers to switch between pieces to experience an immersive survey of the art.

About Futurition

Taking place from June 7-24, 2018, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Futurition|Santa Fe is a month-long series of festivals and events that brings art, science and technology together to push the boundaries of human creativity and ingenuity and inspire our vision for the future - transporting us to other worlds, in our own imaginations, and beyond. Most programs and events, designed for every age, take place in Santa Fe's Railyard District and are free to the public. Please visit santafefuturition.com for more information. Futurition|Santa Fe is a joint initiative of the Santa Fe Institute, Currents New Media, the Thoma Foundation, form & concept, Meow Wolf, Axle Contemporary and the Santa Fe Railyard.

