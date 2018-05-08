Intellectual property investment group Tekcapital announced on Tuesday that it will be delivering an "advanced technology commercialisation" and university start-up training programme in Santiago, Chile in May. The AIM-traded firm said the five-day programme would include participants from 13 Chilean research universities and two research institutions. It said the sponsor of the unique programme was the Chilean government agency 'CORFO' - the main Chilean agency focused on entrepreneurship, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...