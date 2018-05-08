Wey Education published its interim results for the six months ended 28 February on Tuesday, reporting a 44% improvement in turnover to £1.74m, which included a contribution of £0.25m from Academy 21. The AIM-traded firm said its adjusted profit before tax was £0.15m, up from £0.08m, while its adjusted basic earnings per share improved to 0.12p from 0.08p at the same time last year. Cash balances remained "healthy", according to the board, at £4.3m - up from £1.03m a year ago. On the ...

