Savannah Petroleum announced on Tuesday that the second well in its three-well Niger drilling campaign, Amdigh-1, was spudded on 6 May. The AIM-traded company said Amdigh-1 is located on the R3 portion of the R3/R4 PSC Area in the Agadem Basin, south east Niger. As with Bushiya-1, it said the well was designed to evaluate potential oil pay in the Eocene Sokor Alternances as the primary target, with the secondary target of potential oil pay in the Eocene Upper Sokor being considered as upside. ...

