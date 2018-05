In a possible positive signal on the health of the US jobs market, the number of job openings shot higher again in March. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of job openings jumped by 7.8% versus February to reach 6.55m. The number of total separations, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations meanwhile increased by 2.3% to 5.291m. Quits edged up to 3.3m, pushing the so-called quits rate to 2.3%. ...

