Given that most silver is a by-product of mining for copper, gold, zinc and lead, analysts at Capital Economics believe that higher prices for industrial metals will see silver output bounce back by 3% in 2018 after a fall of 4% in 2017. Primary silver mine output was also set to recover, they said, as temporary disruptions fade and Fresnillo ramped-up production at its San Julian mine in Mexico. Nevertheless, the main catalyst to their end-2018 $16.0 per ounce price forecast for silver was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...