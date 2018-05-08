

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, First Lady Melania Trump announced an awareness campaign focusing on some of the major issues facing the children in the United States, including their online safety. Named 'BE BEST,' the goal is to encourage children to 'be best' in their individual paths in life, and teach them about the importance of social, emotional, and physical health.



Over the past 15 months, Melania has visited hospitals, schools and families, who have suffered from the opioid crisis and suffered very deeply.



However, a booklet she released at the launch of the campaign has led to another plagiarism row.



The online safety booklet, which appears on the BE BEST campaign page on the official White House website, bore an uncanny resemblance to one published by the White House in 2014 under the title: Net Cetera - Chatting with Kids About Being Online.



And an introduction to the 2018 version read: 'Talking With Kids About Being Online'.



People began to troll on social media, and one of them commented: 'Except for an intro, it's exactly the same thing Obama's FTC put out.'



It was initially billed as a booklet by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission.



As a damage limitation exercise after it went viral, the text was revised to describe it as a 'Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump'.



This is not the first time that Melania is trapped in a plagiarism allegation.



In July 2016, when Donald Trump was the GOP presidential nominee, his wife faced accusations that a portion of her speech at the opening night for the Republican National Convention plagiarized Michelle Obama's 2008 convention address.



After commentators noticed similarities in two passages in both the addresses, the author of Melania's speech admitted borrowing from Mrs. Obama.



