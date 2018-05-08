Bulletin from Duni AB's Annual General Meeting

MALMO, Sweden, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On 8 May 2018, Duni AB's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Malmö approved the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 5.00 per share.

On 8 May 2018, Duni AB's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Malmö approved the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 5.00 per share. The record date was determined as Friday, 11 May 2018. The dividend is scheduled to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, 16 May 2018.

The AGM discharged the members of the Board and the President from liability for the preceding financial year.

Johan Andersson, Pauline Lindwall, Alex Myers, Pia Rudengren as well as Magnus Yngen were re-elected as members of the Board.

The AGM elected Magnus Yngen as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM decided on the compensation to the Board totaling SEK 1,762,000, excluding fees for committee work. The compensation, in the form of cash fees, was set at SEK 562,000 for the Chairman of the Board and SEK 300,000 each to the other four members of the Board elected by the AGM. The AGM also approved the allocation of fees related to committee work as follows: the Chairman of the Audit Committee SEK 121,000 and other members, SEK 57,000 each; the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 63,000, and other members, SEK 29,000 each.

The AGM approved the Board's proposal regarding guidelines for salary and other remuneration to the President and other members of the executive management for 2018.

The AGM approved the proposal regarding the Nomination Committee.

The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Carl Fogelberg will be auditor in charge.

At the statutory meeting of the Board held in conjunction with the AGM, Pauline Lindwall (Chairman), Magnus Yngen and Johan Andersson were elected to the Remuneration Committee. Pia Rudengren (Chairman), Magnus Yngen and Alex Myers were elected to the Audit Committee.

DUNI AB (publ)

Board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Johan Sundelin, President and CEO, +46-40-10-62-00

Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46-40-10-62-00

Helena Haglund, Group Accounting Manager, +46-734-19-63-04

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". Duni.com

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 8 May 2018 at 17.30 hrs CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/bulletin-from-duni-ab-s-annual-general-meeting,c2516785

The following files are available for download: