sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,53 Euro		+0,02
+1,32 %
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DNO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,457
1,523
18:47
1,48
1,53
18:47
08.05.2018 | 17:41
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Oslo, 8 May 2018 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 31 May 2018 at 10:00 am Oslo time at Vika konferansesenter, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Please see the Company's website (www.dno.no (https://www.dno.no/en/)) for additional documents and information.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of AGM 2018 (http://hugin.info/36/R/2191181/848308.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)