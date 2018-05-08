DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Oslo, 8 May 2018 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 31 May 2018 at 10:00 am Oslo time at Vika konferansesenter, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo, Norway.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.
Please see the Company's website (www.dno.no (https://www.dno.no/en/)) for additional documents and information.
