Four Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Solutions Named as Finalists in SIIA CODiE Awards

Legal, legal education and compliance solutions earn prestigious industry recognition

May 8, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory announced today that four of its solutions have been named as 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards finalists across legal, legal education and compliance. Finalists for the prestigious award represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory is a global leading provider of expert information solutions, software and services in the areas of law, business and regulatory compliance.

"We're honored to be recognized as a CODiE Award finalist, and as a leading innovator for legal and compliance solutions," said Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood. "Wolters Kluwer helps our customers deliver deep impact when it matters most. We're driven to develop new solutions leveraging expert information and transformative technologies that help our customers be their best."

The Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CODiE finalists include:

CheetahTM: Best Legal Solution

CheetahTM is an intuitive legal research platform, powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. Enabling faster, more accurate research, a new search structure and enriched content, it organizes legal information topically, putting content in context so attorneys can quickly understand and advise on today's complex matters.

Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite: Best Legal Solution

Available on Cheetah, the Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite provides access to a vast range of content and tools to streamline navigation of cybersecurity and electronic privacy. The Suite provides authoritative, accurate and timely analysis and tools to help attorneys navigate the complexities of this quickly evolving legal and regulatory environment.

CasebookConnect: Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

CasebookConnect.com is a cloud-based learning solution that is transforming legal education. The revolutionary solution provides law students with a suite of online content and learning tools designed to maximize their success in the highly demanding and competitive law school environment.

Enablon: Best Compliance Solution

Enablon Compliance Assurance software enables organizations to identify the regulatory drivers governing their operations, define and execute a compliance strategy, and evaluate performance. The software consists of a Regulatory Compliance solution that helps manage regulatory changes to regulations, and the Audit & Inspection solutions that enable the deployment of standardized protocols for audits, self-assessments and inspections across the organization. Native mobile applications (GO Audit and GO Inspection) allow the multiplication of compliance assurance efforts by making it possible for workers to enter data and complete audits and inspections in real time in the field.

The SIIA CODiE Awards (http://siia.net/codie) are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of business and education technology.

"The 2018 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business." said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vn4Aks5ZAY4dCb08Zh0NstgsPuYfw_K45SJUni5zIR9ZFincI0AcU7S-i2d91XhtKAUkdfDZEGwLsTmDvwI19BGunDPJTnE_qlX0Kas-vVg=), follow us on Twitter (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SegHUwUUBDbjyzSgWe3OiwMOcdljnfYYuUyxu1jnTpofC84O8h-lominY0CHqTasHar6F4vRe7lPHE6C34liOw==), Facebook (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Un3N6GuGNKDki6mjQltUzhm632dRnnrRtJNkqMpAEGCnHs-d-CaQ7o09JZzjcRAL0GtUnTiW2zdsQbCzMeZaXHp8RZtCRB2gL-bQrvu5oT0=), LinkedIn (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=y-hJNglFlQs-O527EZ2afyDoN4yvIMG_9TLuDcxXtyuhtXOIxTAgTG6VNGIVRQ9w3PKqfG_bT-S-tHMH6FqJaW8pDjSO3r5dKTlv6d1m23-dmjPws6gFlW15RnHOdSpAV8zg9rbIn2UC8JNEgGm1dG7XFshh3rZMSiThhIAZOtGxI6IMsJMc18ARICkenh6zB3ijr1_d7jCmw4aKzccvKQ==), and YouTube (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GniIn1ywnpmHCF3XNoYDLLBuxGPIw3GE2r6o2Kapso_oz2TS8GLT6IQElI45Aw3Se1PNsBfrAKkbzTSCo1adHD3b4AOxuTaLf8yK_rjWDV8=). Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory serves customers around the world with expert information solutions, software and services in the areas of law, business and regulatory compliance.

Media

Leslie Bonacum

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Communication

+1 847-267-7153

leslie.bonacum@wolterskluwer.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5Agkt1eJMb_H7-ispaQJqsSq90pbPBtgKSjBiy6rBDHzwuSoSN4DEwu1HY62HGlPZLtlyBuGzobGd2TQ4a3rxm5mv9tdtV6dE7PLxyKhkdsVnCd01OyAbamRBd48WRS6)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory via Globenewswire

