Online News Association: ONA announces call for entries for 2018 Online Journalism Awards

WASHINGTON, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online News Association today opened the call for entries for the 2018 Online Journalism Awards (OJAs) (https://awards.journalists.org/), honoring the best in digital journalism. The awards feature 37 categories and $58,500 in prize money, thanks to the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Gannett Foundation, the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, Journalism 360 and Democracy Fund.

Each year the awards program evolves to reflect changes in industry. New to the 2018 OJAs (https://awards.journalists.org/2018/05/02/2018-online-journalism-awards-introduce-new-collaboration-category-among-changes/) are:

An award category honoring excellence in collaboration and partnerships (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/excellence-in-collaboration-and-partnerships/) .

A Micro newsroom size category for the General Excellence (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/general-excellence/) award.

size category for the General Excellence (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/general-excellence/) award. Refined criteria for the Explanatory (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/explanatory-reporting/), Feature (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/feature/), Breaking News (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/breaking-news/) and Visual Digital Storytelling (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/visual-digital-storytelling/) categories.

The awards for Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/excellence-in-audio-digital-storytelling/) and Excellence in Immersive Storytelling (https://awards.journalists.org/awards/excellence-in-immersive-storytelling/) return for a second year as the techniques and platforms in both mediums continue to grow. Last year's finalists included FRONTLINE, STAT, NPR and Fusion Media Group.

The OJAs recognize outstanding achievement by major media, independent outlets and individuals around the world who are driving innovation in digital journalism. In 2017, the awards received more than 1,100 entries from 32 countries.

Winners this year will join the ranks of recent honorees such as The Globe and Mail (Explanatory Reporting; General Excellence), KNBA (Audio Digital Storytelling), Le Temps (General Excellence), The New York Times (Feature), Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK (Breaking News) and Emblematic Group (Immersive Storytelling).

The 2018 OJAs are open to work published between June 2, 2017 and May 31, 2018. The deadline to enter is June 7, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Leading journalists and digital media professionals will screen all entries to select semi-finalists. Then a diverse panel of judges will convene to determine finalists and winners that will be announced at the 2018 Online News Association Conference and Awards Ceremony (http://ona18.journalists.org/), Sept. 13-15, in Austin, Texas.

Entries can be submitted at awards.journalists.org (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G138322-001&id=11684707&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fawards.journalists.org%2f). Applicants are encouraged to review the full Rules and Eligibility (https://awards.journalists.org/rules-and-eligibility/) before starting their submission.

About Online News Association

The Online News Association (https://journalists.org/) is the world's largest association of online journalists. ONA's mission is to inspire innovation and excellence among journalists to better serve the public. Membership includes journalists, technologists, executives, academics and students who produce news for and support digital delivery systems. ONA also hosts the annual Online News Association Conference (https://journalists.org/conference/) and administers the Online Journalism Awards (https://journalists.org/awards).

Contact: Karolle Rabarison, karolle@journalists.org (mailto:karolle@journalists.org)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Online News Association via Globenewswire

