

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines' Flight 1118 travelling to Dallas Love Field airport opted for an emergency landing on Monday at Dallas-Fort Worth or DFW International Airport due to a technical issue with the flaps. The pilot recognized the issue when the cockpit instrument alerted that one of the flaps were not extended fully.



The emergency landing required higher speed to touch down and the Captain immediately opted for the longer runway at DFW.



The flight that carried 103 passengers from Nashville airport landed safely at 11 pm. Southwest Airlines sent emails to passengers explaining the reasons for emergency landing and offered them a gesture of goodwill for the inconvenience.



