

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his resignation Monday night after a report from the New Yorker revealed accusations that he physically abused four women.



In a statement, Schneiderman said he strongly contested the allegations but indicated they would prevent him from doing his job.



'While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time,' Schneiderman said. 'I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.'



Schneiderman's resignation comes after the New Yorker detailed accusations that he subjected four women with whom he has had romantic relationships or encounters to non-consensual physical violence.



Before announcing his resignation, Schneiderman said he engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity but denied assaulting anyone or engaging in non-consensual sex.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and the National Organization for Women had all called on Schneiderman to resign.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX