OcNOS running on Edgecore Networks switches, powered by Broadcom Tomahawk, enables migration to 100G services for one of the world's largest Internet exchanges

IP Infusion, a leading provider of disaggregated networking solutions and intelligent network software, today announced that London Internet Exchange (LINX) deployed IP Infusion's OcNOS network operating system in their secondary London interconnect platform (LON2).

LINX, one of the largest operators of Internet Exchange Point (IXP) services connecting over 820 networks in over 75 countries, is the first IXP in the world to adopt a disaggregated model that employs EVPN over VXLAN, leaf-spine topology, full automation and is 100G ready to deliver reduced total cost of ownership and bring greater levels of service quality to their customers.

LINX is confirming that they have deployed the OcNOS network operating software on open network switches from Edgecore Networks AS7712-32X 100 GbE and AS5812-54X 10 GbE based on Broadcom Tomahawk and Trident II+ silicon respectively to build the disaggregated model for their LON2 network. The member migrations to LON2 are in progress and are expected to be completed in June.

"As a result of our extensive testing, we are moving forward with the OcNOS network operating system for our disaggregated platform to allow LINX to deliver the latest technologies of OcNOS from IP Infusion and open network switches from Edgecore Networks," said Richard Petrie, LINX CTO.

OcNOS now supports a highly scalable 100G interconnection fabric for connecting multiple distributed locations. The solution uses control plane learning using EVPN, network segmentation and virtualization using VXLAN, multihoming for redundancy, ACL/QoS policies for fine grained control of member traffic, support for sFlow and management automation.

"The OcNOS and Edgecore switch solution helped LINX to migrate their LON2 network and provided a key validation of the disaggregated model for mission-critical applications," said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and president of IP Infusion. "This validated solution can be adopted by other internet exchange providers who are looking to upgrade their existing networks as well as for data center interconnect use cases to adopt acceleration of disaggregated networks."

"Edgecore Networks continues to be a dedicated partner with LINX as they deploy their new open disaggregated networking solution," said George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. "With Edgecore's open network switches and IP Infusion's robust, high function NOS, LINX will now be delivering more services, at lower costs, with the flexibility of an open network architecture at 100G."

About London Internet Exchange

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) is a mutual membership association for operators of IP networks. It provides peering services and public policy representation to over 780 members from in excess of 75 countries. LINX has a presence at 10 London sites and operates three UK local exchanges (LINX Manchester, LINX Scotland and LINX Cardiff) plus LINX NoVA in Northern Virginia, USA. The six LINX LANs currently handle around 8Tb/sec of peak traffic over private interconnect and its public peering network. http://www.linx.net.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, and 100G OCP-ACCEPTEDTM switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion's OcNOS, the industry's first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more quickly. VirNOS, a NFV-based software platform, provides a carriers and enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking modelOver 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion's respected ZebOS platform to build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

