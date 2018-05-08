The semi-annual review of the VINX Benchmark Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Friday June 1, 2018. Added constituents: Aker ASA (AKER) Elkem ASA (ELK) Europris ASA (EPR) Granges AB (GRNG) Kemira Oyj (KEMIRA) LeoVegas AB (LEO) Millicom Int. Cellular S.A. SD (MIC SDB) Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI) Technopolis Plc (TPS1V) Tomra Systems ASA (TOM) YIT Corporation (YIT) Deleted constituents: Tieto Corporation (TIETO) Uponor Oyj (UPONOR) Veidekke ASA (VEI) See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares. Daily Proforma reports are available on the Global Index Watch and GIFFD (FTP) services starting five business days before the effective day of the rebalance. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678470