Unequal Soccer Headgear Scores 5 out of 5 Stars

GLEN MILLS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Unequal, the leading provider of customized sports protective gear, was recently awarded their highest 5-star rating in an extensive study at Virginia Tech's Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics. The study's results are the first independent ratings assigned to the evaluation of protective headgear for soccer players.

See VIDEO: Virginia Tech Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics headgear test

The Virginia Tech study was designed to give consumers a way to differentiate headgear on their effectiveness in reducing overall head-injury risk, according to the university's algorithms and methodology. Researchers tested each model at three different impact speeds and two impact locations, where embedded sensors measured linear and rotational acceleration. Those values were used to calculate a star rating, which represents how much the equipment reduced a player's risk of concussion for a given impact.

Out of 22 soccer protective headgear models tested, only three were awarded Virginia Tech's coveted 5-Star rating: Unequal's Halo 1 (10mm), Unequal Halo 2 (10mm), and Storelli's ExoShield (16mm), which is up to 60 percent thicker than the Unequal Halo. Virginia Tech concluded that the Halo 1 and Halo 2 reduce concussion risk by 74% and 77%, respectively, for the impacts tested.

Additionally, Unequal had four Halo models ranked in the top five and five Halo models ranked in the top seven spots on the list. Summarized, all Unequal Halos were rated either 5 stars - 'best available' or 4 stars - 'very good.' Virginia Tech recommends parents purchase 4 or 5-star rated headgear.

Rob Vito, Unequal inventor and founder, said, 'Considering girls' youth soccer now rivals boys' high school football concussion rates, soccer head protection is needed now more than ever. Soccer is one of the last sports with head contact where protection of the head is not mandated. Women's lacrosse recently mandated head protection and saw a significant drop in concussion rates. Is anyone surprised? Having a third party with the credibility of Virginia Tech validate that the Halo family of soccer headgear protects at a very high level should give parents and players confidence when making a purchase. When it comes to safety, players can now compete with significantly less concussion risk and parents can protect their kids with priceless protection.'

Unequal Halos are made from military-grade materials, including coated TriDur aramid fabric. Each Halo fits comfortably snug to the head and is designed to absorb and disperse head impact forces from falls, collisions and headers.

The Unequal Halo is available at http://unequal.com/shop/halo and soccer specialty retailers across the country. The Unequal Halo is priced from $39.99-$49.95. To learn more about Unequal products or Unequal, visit www.unequal.com.

About Unequal

Invented by company founder and CEO Rob Vito, Unequal is military-grade protection that has been modified for sport. With over 100 patents in the U.S. and abroad, Unequal is fortified with protective technology like no other. From the World Cup to the NFL to collegiate, high school and youth league players, Unequal protects.

Unequal's military-grade composites are built with TriDur, Accelleron, Airilon and optional ImpacShield. This ultralight, ultrathin athletic gear works differently than virtually every other traditional foam and plastic of equal weight and thickness on the market. It absorbs, disperses and dissipates impact energy away from the body to provide the ultimate in protection. Unequal does not compromise mobility and bolsters confidence, allowing athletes to play at a higher level.

