

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern for the majority of Tuesday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal.



Trump is widely expected to withdraw from the agreement, which lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the country's nuclear program.



Energy stocks were under pressure ahead of the announcement. Crude oil prices retreated after rising above $70 a barrel on Monday.



Investors also weighed the possibility of a snap election in Italy after the third round of talks aimed to form a coalition government ended in failure.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.08 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.19 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.14 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.28 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.17 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.02 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.38 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Post sank 6.49 percent. The postal and logistics group confirmed its 2018 targets after reporting a fall in first-quarter consolidated net profit.



In London, consumer products giant Unilever rallied 1.97 percent after commencing the first tranche of its share buyback program.



Shire jumped 4.63 percent after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical announced it had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended offer to acquire the Irish drug-maker.



Similarly, Virgin Money Holdings soared 9.96 percent after receiving a preliminary and conditional proposal from CYBG.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim lost 3.05 percent in Zurich after its first-quarter recurring EBITDA fell 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, affected by the especially harsh winter in North America and Europe.



Adecco Group tumbled 5.10 percent. The staffing firm's first-quarter net income fell 26 percent due to one-offs and investments.



Hearing aid maker William Demant Holding plummeted 9.48 percent in Copenhagen after warning of lower revenue.



Germany's exports increased for the first time in four months in March, while imports continued to drop, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Exports climbed 1.7 percent on month, in contrast to a 3.1 percent fall in February. Shipments were expected to grow 1.8 percent. This was the first increase since November 2017.



Meanwhile, imports slid 0.9 percent after declining 1.4 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a 1 percent rise.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22 billion from EUR 19.4 billion in February.



Germany's industrial production recovered in March, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Industrial production grew by more-than-expected 1 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in February. Output was forecast to grow 0.8 percent.



UK house prices decreased for the first time in three months in April, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



House prices declined 3.1 percent in April from March, when they rose 1.6 percent, reflecting the volatility in the short term monthly measure. Prices were forecast to fall marginally by 0.2 percent in April. This was the first decrease in three months.



China's exports recovered at a faster than expected pace in April and imports growth accelerated notably, data from General Administration of Customs revealed Tuesday.



Exports advanced 12.9 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 2.7 percent drop in March. Economists had forecast an increase of 8 percent.



At the same time, imports growth accelerated to 21.5 percent from 14.4 percent in the previous month. Imports were expected to rise 16 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus totaled $28.8 billion in April, above the expected level of $27.75 billion.



