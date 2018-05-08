Global games label Team17 is seeking admission of its ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange to capitalise on growing market opportunities with what it described as its award-winning in-house team and "outstanding" financial profile. Team17, a creative partner for independent games developers, supports both owned first party intellectual property and third-party IP in the development and publishing of games across multiple platforms typically for a fixed revenue share,. ...

