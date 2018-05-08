Snapchat owner Snap announced overnight that Amazon veteran Tim Stone will be its new chief financial officer from next Wednesday. Stone will take over operations on 16 May, with current CFO Andrew Vollero continuing as advisor until August. Snap said the resignation is not related to a disagreement with Vollero who has been with the company for nearly three years. Although Vollero was key in the success of the company's initial public offering last year, Snap has not fared as well in recent ...

