After a long slump, the Ardely stock seems to have finally found a solid ground at the markets. For more than four weeks already the stock has not shown bigger price losses. This is the good news.

However, the stock is not able to increase in value either. Instead, the stock is struggling to keep its level of 5 USD. This level has proven to be quite stable, but it will not be there for ever. Now, positive news are essential for Ardely. At the moment investors are keeping their distance ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...