

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After beginning the trading week with a solid gain, the Swiss stock market pulled back on Tuesday. The weak performance of index heavyweights Nestle and Roche pressured the overall market. Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal.



Trump is widely expected to withdraw from the agreement, which lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the country's nuclear program.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.38 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,944.90. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.32 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.28 percent.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim lost 3 percent after its first-quarter recurring EBITDA fell 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, affected by the especially harsh winter in North America and Europe.



Adecco Group tumbled 5.1 percent. The staffing firm's first-quarter net income fell 26 percent due to one-offs and investments.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle weakened by about 1 percent and Roche fell 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis gained 0.2 percent.



Swiss Life climbed 0.8 percent after it reported first quarter results.



Dufry advanced 2.4 percent following its solid first quarter report.



SGS increased 1.1 percent and Givaudan added 0.7 percent.



UBS rose 0.4 percent and Credit Suisse gained 0.3 percent.



