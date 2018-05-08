Legal & General America: Legal & General Investment Management America Announces Head of Distribution and Senior Investment Director

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA), a registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index, multi-asset and liability driven investment for the US market, today announced two appointments to the Distribution team.

Greg Fedorinchik joins LGIMA as head of distribution, and will focus on overseeing and driving the strategic direction for marketing and sales, reporting to Jodan Ledford - head of client solutions and multi-asset. Greg comes most recently from Mesirow Advanced Strategies, where he held multiple roles over his ten years there, most recently as president. Prior, he served as head of the portfolio management team, and previously, was head of the global client relationship team. Prior to Mesirow, Greg was with Brinson Partners, the predecessor to UBS Global Asset Management, for 14 years. His last role there was executive director and senior strategist for global investment solutions.

Shauna Lambright Conza joins LGIMA as a senior investment director, reporting to Greg. Shauna will be focused on public and Taft-Hartley institutions, broadening LGIMA's presence within that investor channel. Shauna brings over 25 years of experience and comes to us from Pavilion Global Markets in Chicago, where she was a managing director. Prior, she founded Lambright Financial Solutions which was later acquired by Knight Capital Americas. Shauna serves on various boards and committees of community outreach organizations in Chicago.

"We continue to focus on driving meaningful investment outcomes for our clients," said Jodan Ledford, head of client solutions and multi-asset. "Greg and Shauna bring vast industry knowledge and experience to LGIMA, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team."

ABOUT LGIMA: Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA) is a Chicago-based registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index strategies, multi-asset and liability driven investment (LDI) for the US institutional market. With over $174.8 billion in assets under management , LGIMA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Ltd. (LGIM(H)), which also owns its affiliates Legal & General Investment Management Ltd. and LGIM International Ltd. Legal & General's worldwide assets under management are approximately $1.3 trillion as of December 31, 2017. In May 2014, LGIMA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management US (Holdings), Inc. (LGIMUS(H)) which is wholly owned by LGIM(H).

