

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A software glitch was responsible for the accident that killed a pedestrian by one of Uber's self-driving cars in Tempe, Arizona in March, according to a report by technology website The Information.



'Uber has determined that the likely cause of a fatal collision involving one of its prototype self-driving cars was a problem with the software that decides how the car should react to objects it detects,' the report wrote citing two people with knowledge about the matter.



The accident occurred on March 18, Sunday at about 10 p.m on Sunday in the area of Curry Road and Mill Avenue. The woman, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was crossing the street when she was hit by the car. She died at a hospital.



According to the report, the car's sensors detected the pedestrian, however, the software decided it didn't need to react right away. Uber's software has the ability to ignore 'false positives,' or objects in its path that wouldn't actually be a problem for the vehicle, such as a plastic bag floating over a road.



Following the incident in March, Uber temporarily stopped testing its self-driving cars across North America, including in San Francisco, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Toronto.



The National Transportation Safety Board is currently conducting an investigation into the accident.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX