The Leading Innovator of Enterprise Resource Management, UI Design and Text Analytic Component Software awarded top 100 publisher

Winnipeg, Manitoba and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - DBI Technologies, the leading innovator of Enterprise Resource Planning, Multi-Resource Scheduling and User Interface design component software, is honoured to be recognized as a Top 100 Enterprise component software Publisher by ComponentSource - the Twelfth year in a row for a top 100 finish. "It's great to have a partner like ComponentSource, the world's largest marketplace and community for reusable component software and development controls for all platforms. As a leading supplier of DBI's advanced component software and web services for corporate, government and private enterprises around the world, ComponentSource and DBI have built a strong relationship over the last twenty two years.



"ComponentSource is delighted to announce that DBI Technologies Inc. has remained a top 100 Best Selling Component Software Publisher for 2018 - the Twelfth year in a row for a top place finish. This award is based on the total volume of business placed by our customers over the past year through our offices located in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and Reading, England and Tokyo, Japan. DBI continues its top positions year over year, and their team are to be congratulated on this success," said Sam Patterson, CEO of ComponentSource.



Patterson added: "Given our sales to over 180 countries around the world, this award represents a global view of the commercial software component and development tools market. DBI has maintained a strong position in the component software market place with ComponentSource since 1997."



"We are honored to be recognized by ComponentSource as one of their top technology publishers," said Rod Miller, Vice President at DBI. "ComponentSource is an important partner for DBI delivering our innovative solutions to organizations and developers of all stripes around the world."



About DBI Technologies Inc

DBI Technologies Inc. is the leading Innovator of Gantt style Drag and Drop Enterprise Resource Planning, Scheduling, UX design and Contextual Content Analytics commercial software development company. DBI is focused on empowering its customers with the most flexible and respected, reusable commercial component software. DBI is continually recognized for its award winning component products and its customer support of their clients working in any Microsoft or .NET, OLE compliant development environments. More information about DBI can be found at: https://www.dbi-tech.com.



About ComponentSource

ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace and community for reusable software components and development tools for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard. A global e-business with customers in over 110 countries, ComponentSource is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, United States, and has offices in Reading, England and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit



https://www.componentsource.com

AND

https://www.componentsource.co.jp



For further information please contact:

DBI Marketing |dbimarketATdbi-tech.com

800.670.8045 | 204.985.5770 | 204.943.0738(fax)



- ### -



Copyright 1996-2018 DBI Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. DBI, the DBI logo, Studio Controls, and Solutions Schedule are registered trademarks of DBI Technologies Inc. All other products, logos, or brand names are service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks, and are the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact:

DBI Market

dbimarket@dbi-tech.com



Photo(s)