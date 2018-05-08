Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting - Minutes



The Annual General Meeting of Odfjell SE was held on May 8th, 2018. All items according to the agenda dated April 13th, 2018 were approved.

Election of the Board

Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, four of the current seven members of the Board were up for election at the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Laurence Ward Odfjell (Chairman), Christine Rødsæther, Jannicke Nilsson and Hendricus N. J. Smits for a period of two years.

The Board Member Klaus Nyborg resigned from the Board due to other commitments. The Board took the opportunity to thank Klaus Nyborg for his valuable contributions in the turnaround process of the Company over the last couple of years.

Dividend payments

The General Meeting unanimously approved dividend of NOK 1.50 per share, totaling NOK 117,975,582. The dividend will be paid by DNB Verdipapirservice on May 23rd 2018 to shareholders as of May 8th 2018. Consequently, as from May 9th 2018 the shares will be quoted on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive of dividend.

Attached please find the minutes from the Annual General Meeting.



For more information:

Manager IR & Research, Bjørn Kristian Røed

Email: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com), Tel. +47 55 27 47 33

AGM_Minutes_08052018_Odfjell SE (http://hugin.info/156/R/2191307/848331.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

