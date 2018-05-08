Providence Resources announced on Tuesday that, along with its exploration partner at the Newgrange prospect, it has hired Gardline to carry out a new 2D seismic data gathering programme. The AIM-traded oil and gas exploration firm said the programme is intended to examine the crest of the prospect and provide further data for the permitting of future exploration wells at the Frontier Exploration Licence (FEL) 6/14 off the west coast of Ireland. Gardline is expected to conduct the data ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...