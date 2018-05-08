Investors would be well-advised to prepare for longer-term US interest rates to reach 4.0%, the head of the largest US investment bank by market capitalisation said in an interview. In remarks to Bloomberg TV, JP Morgan Chase boss, Jamie Dimon, said that US economic growth and prices might rise quickly enough to make the Federal Reserve raise rates faster than markets were then anticipating. It was also possible that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note would rise to 4%. "You can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...