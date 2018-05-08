Crude oil futures slumped, but then reversed course, amid conflicting reports about whether the US would pull out from the multilateral deal on Iran's nuclear programme. On Tuesday morning, and citing a US official and a person familiar with the plan, CNN's Kevin Liptak reported that the US President was expected to announce he would allow sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports - but no additional sanctions - to move forward. However, the details might take months to work out, Liptak said, ...

