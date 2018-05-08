

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - In an unprecedented gesture, US President Donald Trump is sending a high-level delegation from his administration, including his daughter and Cabinet members, to attend the Opening of the new United States Embassy in Israel.



John J. Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State, will lead the six-member delegation.



The other delegates are Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury; Jared Kushner, the President's Senior Advisor; Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President; Jason D. Greenblatt, Special Representative for International Negotiations, and David M. Friedman, US Ambassador to Israel.



The new embassy will be located in Jerusalem, and is to be inaugurated on May 14.



In a decision that evoked worldwide condemnation, Trump in December recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and announced that the U.S. Embassy will move from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.



The far reaching decision, which distanced the Palestinians further away from the Middle East peace process, triggered violence in the region.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem and the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv said in a joint message that in preparation for the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, the Consular Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem is temporarily suspending all public non-emergency consular appointments from Wednesday, through May 15. This includes appointments for American Citizen Services (passports, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and notarial services), Visas (immigrant and nonimmigrant), and Federal Benefits.



During this period, the Consular Section will continue to assist U.S. citizens in emergency cases such as deaths, arrests, detentions, missing persons, repatriations, hospitalizations, or victims of crime. Emergency passport services will also be available, with the exception of May 14.



