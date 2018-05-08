Rigel Pharmaceuticals has presented the results for the recent quarter and was able to significantly decrease the losses per share: Only 0.17 USD. The prospect does look good as well and the next 12 months should not face any financial problems.

Naturally, investors are very positive about news like this. Immediately, after the presentation of the quarter's results the stock increased by 6.7 percent to a price of 3.95 USD. Those are the perfect conditions for a new rally. However, if ... (Gideon Tanner)

